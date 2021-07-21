6 detainees escape from Malabang police detention facility

LANAO DEL SUR --- Six notorious law offenders clamped down in the detention facility of the Malabang municipal police station escaped before dawn Wednesday.

Residents of Malabang town in the second district of Lanao del Sur have urged the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to mobilize teams that can help the local police trace the six men.

Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, chairperson of the multi-sector municipal peace and order council, or MPOC, said barangay officials from across the municipality are now helping locate the escapees.

“Yes there was that jailbreak incident. The Malabang local government unit is now helping search for the six men,” Macapodi said.

Senior members of the MPOC told reporters the six men were implicated in heinous crimes, arrested one after another in recent police operations in the municipality.

Intelligence operatives of the Philippine Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion based in Barangay Matling in Malabang are now helping the police regain custody of the escapees, according to Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade.

Macapodi said he is ready to shell out an earnest sum in exchange for any information that would lead to the capture of the six men.