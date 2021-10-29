  Friday Oct, 29 2021 08:31:37 PM

6 die, 72 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Fri Oct 29, 2021
13
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SEVENTY-TWO (72) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani. 

Overall, there are a total of 55,485 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,769 (3.19%) are active cases, 51,659 (93.10%) recoveries and 2,046 (3.69%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines epartment fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FAIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 29, 2021 6:00 PM SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 13 ANTIPAS MIDSAYAP 1 10 M'LANG PRES. ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 7 ALABEL KIAMBA MAASIM 3 5 2 7 MAITUM MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 BANGA KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 2 1 1 2 2 NORALA POLOMOLOK (Page1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development PORRERESERM OCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 29, 2021 6:00 PM STO. NIÑO 1 SURALLAH 2 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN 1 T'BOLI PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 1 72 f DOH Center for Health Development Socesksargen Region (Page (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region GIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 29, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 15 ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN ARAKAN 3 2 10 MIDSAYAP M'LANG TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 5 KIAMBA MAITUM 16 26 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 KORONADAL CITY 12 NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 6 TAMPAKAN T'BOLI 3 5 f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen (.1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS CTOBER 29, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN IŞULAN LEBAK 1 3 2 1 LUTAYAN PRES. QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 3 121 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page (Page2of2) 2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

