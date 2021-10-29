6 die, 72 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)

SEVENTY-TWO (72) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani.

Overall, there are a total of 55,485 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,769 (3.19%) are active cases, 51,659 (93.10%) recoveries and 2,046 (3.69%) COVID-19 related deaths.