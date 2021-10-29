6 die, 72 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)
SEVENTY-TWO (72) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani.
Overall, there are a total of 55,485 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,769 (3.19%) are active cases, 51,659 (93.10%) recoveries and 2,046 (3.69%) COVID-19 related deaths.