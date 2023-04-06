  Thursday Apr, 06 2023 04:41:26 PM

6 drug den maintainers fall Lanao del Sur sting

Local News • 05:30 AM Thu Apr 6, 2023
John M. Unson
The six suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-Narcotics agents seized Tuesday P100,800 worth of shabu from six persons who operated together a clandestine drug den in Lanao del Sur.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao immediately arrested Omar Ali Amerol, Corina Mabitasan, April Rose Natividad, Brando Natividad, Alvin Lagasca and Jeyson Patrecio after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed operatives during a tradeoff in Wao, an upland town in Lanao del Sur.

Christian Frivaldo, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Wednesday their agents and policemen involved in the entrapment operation had seized P108,800 worth of shabu from the six suspects, now detained.

The suspects were entrapped in the premises of their drug den in Wao, one of Lanao del Sur’s 39 towns, located near Bukidnon province.

Frivaldo said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of the Wao Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office. 

 

