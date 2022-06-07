  Tuesday Jun, 07 2022 03:11:51 AM

6-foot croc trapped in farmer's traditional fish trap

Local News • 15:30 PM Mon Jun 6, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
The crocodile trapped in a traditional“bubuh.” (From Epi Lamping) 

COTABATO CITY - A farmer out to trap freshwater fishes Sunday with a contraption made of indigenous materials caught a six-foot crocodile that scared him to the core.

Epi Lamping said Monday he was stunned to see a crocodile inside the traditional “bubuh” that he left at one spot in the Pulangi River in Barangay Arakan in Carmen, North Cotabato several hours before.

He got nervous, retreated first and returned to check again the crocodile inside the bamboo cage rigged at a shallow part of the Pulangi River in Barangay Arakan.

Lamping told reporters the crocodile died three hours after he found it in his bubuh, supposedly intended only for tilapia and other freshwater fishes.

The local government unit of Carmen on Monday urged residents of Barangy Arakan to take precautions when they go out and lay their fish traps in the rivers crisscrossing their villages.  

 

 

