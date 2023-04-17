6 hurt as bomb explodes inside double deck Husky bus in Isulan

NASA APAT hanggang anim na mga pasahero sakay ng Husky bus ang nagtamo ng minor injury kasunod ng pagpapasabog ng bomba sa Integrated Public Terminal ng Isulan, Sultan Kudarat tanghali kanina.

Ito ang kinumpirma sa Radyo Bida ni Sultan Kudarat PNP Deputy Provincial Director for Operations Lt. Col. Lino Capellan.

Ang double decker checker bus ng Husky company ay galing ng Cotabato City patungo sanang General Santos City.

Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga sugatang pasahero.

Investigvation continues.

The Isulan municipal police station has identified the injured as Ramsiya Alilayah, 60 of Apopong, General Santos City; Edgar Cochoco, 56 of Malabang, Lanao del Sur, Nur Fatima Deocampong Maca-antao, 25 of Marawi City and three children, aged 14 to 16 years old.

PHOTOS: Isulan PNP