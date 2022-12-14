  Wednesday Dec, 14 2022 08:27:17 PM

6 more renounce membership with BIFF 

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:45 PM Wed Dec 14, 2022
29
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Six more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, all from a group that extorted “protection money” from traders, surrendered in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte Tuesday.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday the group yielded and turned over firearms through the intercession of the 57th Infantry Battalion and local executives in Upi and in nearby South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur.

Galido declined to identify the six BIFF members pending relocation to areas far from reach by former companions in the group.

The BIFF has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their families.

“They shall be reintegrated to mainstream society and provided with socio-economic support by different government agencies and other benefactors,” Galido said.

The surrender of the five BIFF members came two days after 44 other members of the group, seven of them experts in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, pledged allegiance to the government on Sunday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province.

The group, seven of them well-versed in manufacturing improvised explosive devices, agreed to avail of the reconciliation program for religious extremists of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division via the intercession of officials of the 90th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

More than 200 members of the BIFF, the Dawlah Islamiya and the Al-khobar have surrendered in batches to units of 6th ID in the past 10 months. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Autopsy on remains of 3 teens in Lambayong shooting out soon, legal counsel says

COTABATO CITY  – The autopsy reports on the remains of three teenagers slain during law enforcement operation in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat will...

6 more renounce membership with BIFF 

COTABATO CITY --- Six more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, all from a group that extorted “protection money” from traders,...

Son of Sultan Kudarat town mayor, pal slain in gun attack

TACURONG CITY  – Two persons were killed, including the son of a tow mayor, and two others were hurt, including a minor, in a gun attack on...

Soldier form Awang, Maguindanao shot, hurt fellow soldier

COTABATO CITY – An Army private was injured after he was shot by his colleague in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend, the police today said...

House OKs creation of PH Congress–Bangsamoro Parliament Forum

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking the immediate creation and convening of the Philippine Congress-...