6 nabbed for transporting 9 firearms, explosives using government vehicle

COTABATO CITY - The police seized nine firearms and explosives from six men together in a government rescue vehicle that tried to get through a checkpoint in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Sur Tuesday.

Soldiers and policemen guarding the checkpoint immediately impounded their vehicle, a white Toyota emergency and rescue pick-up truck of the local government unit of Midsalip municipality in Zamboanga del Sur.

Major Moamar Solog, acting police chief of Sultan Naga Dimaporo, said Wednesday Esmail Wali, Adam Tando, Fausto Guinita, Tristan Bendecion, Sangbaan Obinay and Resil Revillas failed to present licenses for the firearms found inside their vehicle.

Solog said they did not have any written exemption either from the ban on carrying firearms outside residences being imposed by the Commission on Elections as an election security measure.

Soldiers and policemen confiscated from the six men a CZ Scorpion 9 millimeter submachinegun, an M4 Bushmaster rifle, an M14 assault rifle, a vintage .45 caliber Thompson submachinegun, three M16 assault rifles, a .50 caliber bolt-action sniping rifle, a B40 anti-tank rocket and a rifle grenade.

Solog said the suspects have come from somewhere in nearby Lanao del Sur and were on their way to Midsalip.

The suspects are now detained in a police facility, to be prosecuted for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.