6 peddlers fall in Marawi shabu sting

Peace and Order • 12:00 PM Mon Oct 17, 2022
John M. Unson
 The suspects were entrapped on Saturday morning in Marawi City. (From Lanao del Sur PPO)

COTABATO CITY --- Six shabu peddlers were arrested for  selling P44,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen in Marawi City over the weekend

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Monday Omar Macabago Disangcopan, 26, Nadjer Dipatuan Subo, 23, and Aisa Raidamoda Usop, 28, are now in a detention facility of the Marawi City Police Office.

Three of their male accomplices, all minors, are now under the joint custody of the police and the city social welfare office.

The six suspects were entrapped at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Bangco in Marawi City by combined operatives of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Bongcayao said local officials helped lay the sting that resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the seizure from them of P44,000 worth of shabu.

 

