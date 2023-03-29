6 shabu dealers linked to Abu Sayyaf nabbed

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P102,000 worth of shabu from six dealers said to have links with the Abu Sayyaf entrapped Tuesday in Patikul, Sulu.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Tuesday suspects Jarrin Sawadjaan Sahidul, Jaaki Igasan, Narte Ignohasi, Edimar Welson, Mohammad Sabiran and Aldimir Sakul, are now detained.

PDEA-BARMM agents and operatives from units of the Sulu Provincial Office immediately frisked and cuffed them after turning over P102,000 worth shabu in a tradeoff Tuesday in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army-led anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu under the Western Mindanao Command have confirmed that the six suspects have links with the Abu Sayyaf and even remitted to the group fractions of their earnings from drug deals.