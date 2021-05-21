6 shabu peddlers nabbed in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Six operators of a clandestine drug den, among them an incumbent barangay councilor, fell in a sting Thursday in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said suspects Ronnie Mama, Tato Lalaog, Rustom Mama, Joharie Cusain, Norman Abdullah, and Alimudin Sucor are now detained.

Azurin said Ronnie is an incumbent member of the Barangay Semba council.

The suspects were frisked and cuffed after selling 10 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a tradeoff at about 9:00 a.m. Thursday in Sitio Laguialam in Barangay Semba southwest of Datu Odin Sinsuat municipality.

The entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was assisted by the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police under Police Lt. Col. Romel Dela Vega.

“It was their neighbors and relatives who informed us about their drug trafficking activities,” Azurin said.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also seized from one of the six men a .45 caliber pistol.

“We are grateful to the Datu Sinsuat municipal police for helping us put these six suspects behind bars,” Azurin said.