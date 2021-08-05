  Thursday Aug, 05 2021 01:02:50 AM

60 persons arrested in 9-day police ops in GenSan 

Peace and Order • 15:30 PM Wed Aug 4, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ---- The city police arrested 60 wanted law offenders in a series of operations from July 23 to 31.

In a statement Wednesday, the General Santos City Police Office said 39 of the arrested persons are wanted by different courts for various offenses.

The GSCPO said 17 others fell in separate anti-shabu entrapment operations during the period.

The rest were apprehended and clamped down for other offenses based on complaints.

The GSCPO said the arrest in the city of 60 persons in law-enforcement operations from July 23 to 31 alone was a “record feat.”

Credit for its having arrested 60 persons in just a span of nine days should go to local stakeholders vigilantly helping maintain law and order in the city, according to the GSCPO.

