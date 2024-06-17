63 guns seized, confiscated during PRO-12 Sacleo

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A total of 62 operations were conducted that resulted in the arrest of 2 individuals and the confiscation of 63 assorted firearms during the one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) on June 14, police said today.

PRO-12 Deputy Director for Operations Colonel Arnold Santiago supervised the operation.

Among the confiscated firearms were two small arms were confiscated, 50 unlicensed small arms were seized, 1 light weapon was surrendered, 2 small arms were captured, and 8 small arms were deposited for safekeeping.

The individuals arrested during the operations are currently undergoing investigation and will face charges in violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The said operation was carried out in various locations across the region, demonstrating the commitment of Police Regional Office 12 to intensify its efforts in combating the proliferation of loose firearms. The coordinated effort involved multiple units and showcased the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations.

“Police Regional Office 12 remains steadfast in its mission to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in the region. The successful SACLEO highlights the dedication of the police force to disarm individuals possessing illegal firearms and to prevent potential crimes associated with these weapons,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer sid. (PCpl VRP Cartera - RPIO)