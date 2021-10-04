  Monday Oct, 04 2021 11:35:47 PM

631 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen region

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Mon Oct 4, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 4, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (338) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (631) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City. 

One (1) reported death from Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. 

Three (3) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 51,861 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,704 (9.07%) are active cases, 45,440 (87.62%) recoveries and 1,708 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 110 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 1 ANTIPAS CARMEN 1 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 MAGPET MAKILALA 2 5 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 25 LAKESEBU 6 NORALA 8 POLOMOLOK 26 STO.NIÑO 35 SURALLAH 47 TAMPAKAN 2 f Development DOH Center for Health (Page Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 4, 2021 6:00 PM TBOLI 22 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 14 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 5 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 338 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 272 ALAMADA 5 ALEOSAN 4 ANTIPAS 5 KABACAN 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY 28 LIBUNGAN 9 MAGPET 3 MAKILALA 45 MATALAM MLANG 10 5 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT 3 49 3 TULUNAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'ALMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 20 NORALA POLOMOLOK 12 STO.NIÑO 41 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN 5 COLUMBIO 2 ESPERANZA ISULAN 11 14 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 28 13 LEBAK PALIMBANG 10 1 2 PRES.QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 11 631 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

