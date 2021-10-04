631 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen region

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 4, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (338) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (631) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

One (1) reported death from Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Three (3) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 51,861 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,704 (9.07%) are active cases, 45,440 (87.62%) recoveries and 1,708 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.