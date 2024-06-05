6ID to host AFP-Indonesia annual joint military training

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division of the Philippine Army is set to host a historic event this year.

The upcoming Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO STRIKE IV-2024 will feature participation from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI AD).

Major General Alex S. Rillera PA, Commander of the 6ID and Joint Task Force Central, explained that TA PHILINDO STRIKE is an annual training activity between the Philippines and Indonesia. "This initiative aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two armies and enhance their capabilities for Territorial Defense Operations through brigade-level mission planning and table-top exercises," he stated.

Recently, a team led by Colonel Infantry Yoki Malinton Kurniafari, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade/Badik Sakti from Indonesia, conducted a site survey in the area where the training will take place. Major General Rillera personally welcomed the Indonesian army officials during their three-day Planning Conference and Site Survey for the upcoming TA PHILINDO STRIKE IV-2024.

Preparations are now in full swing by the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division to ensure the success of this significant activity.