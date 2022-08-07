6ID trooper recipient of 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award

Technical Sergeant Joel L Tuganan from Delta Company, 33rd Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Division based in Zapakan, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao Province was selected as one of the recepient of the prestigious 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos on August 4, 2022.

TSg Tuganan was named by the MFOFA as the Central Mindanao's Combat Ace and Marksman. He also brought pride in 6ID as he received the Enlisted Personnel of the Year during the Philippine Army's 121st founding anniversary celebration in 2018 from then President and Commander-in-Chief Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

His accomplishments speak volumes about his expertice in combat operations as defender of sovereignty and community welfare in Maguindanao. Apart being in the frontlines, his triumphs include nurturing resilient communities in spite of the dangers in the battlefield.