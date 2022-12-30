6th ID’s commander named WestMinCom chief

COTABATO CITY --- The Armed Forces has designated the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division as chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

WestMinCom’s headquarters is in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Copies of the designation of Major Gen. Roy Galido, member of the Class ’90 of the Philippine Military Academy, circulated in the media community here on Friday afternoon.

The order is effective December 23, 2022.

6th ID officials told reporters they have no idea yet on who shall replace Galido as division commander as soon as he officially gets to the helm of WestMinCom.