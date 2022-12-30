  Friday Dec, 30 2022 10:25:21 PM

6th ID’s commander named WestMinCom chief

Local News • 21:30 PM Fri Dec 30, 2022
John M. Unson
Camp Siongco in Maguindanao del Norte, headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- The Armed Forces has designated the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division as chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

WestMinCom’s headquarters is in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Copies of the designation of Major Gen. Roy Galido, member of the Class ’90 of the Philippine Military Academy, circulated in the media community here on Friday afternoon.

The order is effective December 23, 2022.

6th ID officials told reporters they have no idea yet on who shall replace Galido as division commander as soon as he officially gets to the helm of WestMinCom.

 

