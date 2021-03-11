  Thursday Mar, 11 2021 11:00:25 PM

6th ID frontliners to get  anti-COVID-19 shots too

Local News • 15:30 PM Thu Mar 11, 2021
34
By: 
John M. Unson
 Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army's 6th Infantry Division had a Sinovac jab Wednesday. (6th ID Public Affairs Office) 

COTABATO CITY - To allay apprehensions by skeptics and pessimists, Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division took a jab Wednesday to show to his subordinate-frontliners that a Sinovac shot is safe.Personnel of 6th ID directly involved in anti-COVID-19 operations, medics and those in the Camp Siongco Hospital shall be vaccinated too within the week.

The headquarters of 6th ID is located inside Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in the first district of Maguindanao province.

“I need to do this to disprove apprehensions and fake stories spreading around purporting that a COVID-19 vaccine can cause health problems,” Uy said after receiving a shot Wednesday.

The immunization of 6th ID frontline personnel shall be facilitated by the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao.

The 6th ID, which has three brigades and a dozen battalions, covers Maguindanao, parts of Lanao del Sur  and North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Koronadal, Tacurong and General Santos.

The division also has tactical control over a Special Forces battalion and Army mechanized units in South Cotabato and in Maguindanao, respectively.   

 

