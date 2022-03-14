6th ID gets anniversary packages from Army headquarters

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The 6th Infantry Division got from the Philippine Army Headquarters more than P1 million worth of provisions, a new pick-up truck and a motorcycle essential to its peace-building activities meant to nip local terror groups from the bud.

The equipment grant, which included two-way radios, uniforms and combat boots was one of the highlights of the March 1 to 22 commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Army.

Officials of 6th ID led by its deputy commander, Major Gen. Jose Narciso, on Monday presented to reporters the supplies and the vehicle the Army’s headquarters in Fort Bonifacio provided the division.

Besides the Toyoto pick-up truck, a motorcycle and radio sets, the 6th ID also received uniforms, dog tags and combat boots for its personnel.

In a statement, Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID’s commander, said they shall use the pick-up truck for special peacekeeping programs meant to quell religious extremism in provinces under the division’s jurisdiction.

Units of 6th ID had secured the surrender, via backchannel dialogues. of more than 300 members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya in the past two years.

They are now gradually being reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different government agencies.

The BIFF and the Dawlah Islamiya, both fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, were tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.