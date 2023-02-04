6th ID activates 10th Infantry Battalion

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte - The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central Commander Major General Alex S Rillera presided over the joint activation, assumption and opening ceremony of the 105th Infantry Battalion (105IB) Organization training at Camp Paulino Santos, Dado, Alamada, Cotabato on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

Maj. Gen. Rillera was accompanied by the Commandant of 6th Division Training School, Colonel Clairemont W Pinpin together with the Division Adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Mary Glynda Econar who read the activation and assumption order during the activity. After which, Lieutenant Colonel Dante R Gania assumed as the Commanding Officer of the 105th Infantry (Sanghaya) Battalion under the Command of 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army.

Also present to the said event was the Chief of Staff, Colonel Edgar L Catu and other Officers and men of the command.