  Saturday Feb, 04 2023 04:02:25 PM

6th ID activates 10th Infantry Battalion

Local News • 06:00 AM Sat Feb 4, 2023
58
By: 
6th ID Division Public Affairs Office

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte - The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central Commander Major General Alex S Rillera presided over the joint activation, assumption and opening ceremony of the 105th Infantry Battalion (105IB) Organization training at Camp Paulino Santos, Dado, Alamada, Cotabato on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

Maj. Gen. Rillera was accompanied by the Commandant of 6th Division Training School, Colonel Clairemont W Pinpin together with the Division Adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Mary Glynda Econar who read the activation and assumption order during the activity. After which, Lieutenant Colonel Dante R Gania assumed as the Commanding Officer of the 105th Infantry (Sanghaya) Battalion under the Command of 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army.

Also present to the said event was the Chief of Staff, Colonel Edgar L Catu and other Officers and men of the command.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

6th ID activates 10th Infantry Battalion

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte - The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central Commander Major General Alex S Rillera presided...

3 BIFF nagbalik-loob sa Maguindanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Tumalikod na sa armadong pakikibaka ang tatlong mga kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters o BIFF at...

Officials: Proposed BARMM "Popcom" essential to peace, development programs

COTABATO CITY - Stakeholders are optimistic of having a regional population commission soon via an act of the 80-member parliament of the...

Phivolcs warns of more aftershocks from Davao quake

MANILA – An official of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reminded those residing near the epicenter of the...

Enemy clans in Maguindanao del Sur reconcile

COTABATO CITY --- Two Moro groups locked in a deadly clan war that lasted for years reconciled Wednesday through the intercession of peace...