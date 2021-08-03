  Tuesday Aug, 03 2021 07:55:50 PM

6th ID chief honors 7 wounded soldiers

Local News • 18:45 PM Tue Aug 3, 2021
6th ID news release

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - The chief of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) led the pinning of medals to seven (7) JTF Central Troopers last July 30, 2021 inside Camp Siongco, Awang, DOS, Maguidanao.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Commander of 6ID and the JTF Central, lauded the gallantry of the seven soldiers who were wounded-in-action during the continuous man hunt of terrorist groups in Maguindanao.

“We truly recognize their heroic acts when they put their own lives in grave danger just to protect our communities from the atrocities of terrorist groups in Central Mindanao,” Maj. Gen. Uy said.

