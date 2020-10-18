6th ID chief installs new 603rd brigade commander

The 603rd Infantry (Persuader) Brigade of the 6th Infantry Division had a new Brigade Commander installed in a change of command ceremony at 603rd Infantry Brigade Headquarters, Barangay Tibpuan, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on October 17, 2020.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th ID and Joint Task Force Central, presided over the traditional military ceremony where Brigadier General Wilbur Mamawag relinquished his post to Col. Eduardo Gubat as the new Commander of 603Bde. Meanwhile, Brigadier General Mamawag will be assuming the position as the Assistant Division Commander of 8th Infantry Division.

“Congratulations to all the officers and personnel of the 603rd Persuader Brigade. It has been a very snappy and effective unit under BGen Mamawag. Noteworthy to mention are the abundant gains on your area of operation which include successful Focused Military Operations, surrender of NPA top-ranking leaders, flagship projects and infrastructure improvement while keeping in pace in our efforts towards attaining our goals in the army transformation roadmap” Maj. Gen. Uy said in his message.

“To Col. Ed Gubat, we are all aware that since the Persuader Brigade has been a well accomplished unit for the past years, it will really be a big challenge for you to do more than what has been done and make possible things that are still feasible in order for us to show better to the people of Central Mindanao that we are indeed a unit to be proud of ”, the Commander added.

Maj. Gen. Uy is confident enough with the leadership of the new Brigade Commander. He recognized how Col. Gubat managed his previous post as the commander of Task Force Gensan. The Division Commander is positive that he can do the same or even more with 603rd Brigade.

“To the Persuader Troopers, keep up the good work because there are still a lot of things to be done ahead of you and I challenge you to have it all accomplished”, JTF Central Commander stressed in his final remarks.