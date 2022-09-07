  Wednesday Sep, 07 2022 11:09:06 PM

6th ID chief: Soldier in Davao gun smuggling to face admin case

Local News • 16:00 PM Wed Sep 7, 2022
86
By: 
John M. Unson
Photo from Toril PNP

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has assured to work out the discharge from service of a soldier arrested for trying to smuggle into Davao City five assault rifles Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Private 1st Class Mohammad Kasingsingan Kitig, of the 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion of 6th ID, is now in the custody of the Davao City Police Office.

Reports reaching 6th ID’s headquarters here stated that Kitig was intercepted at past 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at a joint Army-police checkpoint in Toril, Davao City and was immediately arrested when policemen found the rifles in his car, a Kia Optima bearing license plates AAP 1099.

He was to bring the rifles and some P50,000 worth of rifle parts to a buyer somewhere in Davao City.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of 6th ID, said Wednesday has ordered the commander of their 6th CMO Battalion and their administrative office to work out Kitig’s discharge from the Philippine Army.

Companions here of Kitig told reporters he is a heavy gambler and has been frequenting the cockpit in Datu Odin Sinsuat clandestinely, in total disregard of 6th ID’s restriction applied to all personnel of the division and units under its command. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

6th ID chief: Soldier in Davao gun smuggling to face admin case

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has assured to work out the discharge from service of a soldier arrested for...

Army Captain ng 10th Infantry Division, huli sa pagbebenta ng baril sa Davao

DAVAO CITY – Bago nadakip ang isang Army na taga 6th Infantry Division sa checkpoint ng Task Force Davao Mierkules ng umaga, nahuli din ng PNP ang...

Soldier from 6th ID nabbed in TF Davao checkpoint carrying unlicensed high powered guns, bullets

DAVAO CITY – Soldiers manning Task Force Davao checkpoint in Toril district arrested early today one of their own who is assigned with the 6th...

810 individuals in SoCot have TB, 34 are HIV positive

KORONADAL CITY – At least 810 tuberculosis (TB) and 34 human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases have been tallied in South Cotabato since April...

Father of witness to criminal case shot dead

COTABATO CITY  – A gunman shot dead in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday morning a man who has just emerged from a court where his son is...