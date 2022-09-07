6th ID chief: Soldier in Davao gun smuggling to face admin case

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has assured to work out the discharge from service of a soldier arrested for trying to smuggle into Davao City five assault rifles Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Private 1st Class Mohammad Kasingsingan Kitig, of the 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion of 6th ID, is now in the custody of the Davao City Police Office.

Reports reaching 6th ID’s headquarters here stated that Kitig was intercepted at past 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at a joint Army-police checkpoint in Toril, Davao City and was immediately arrested when policemen found the rifles in his car, a Kia Optima bearing license plates AAP 1099.

He was to bring the rifles and some P50,000 worth of rifle parts to a buyer somewhere in Davao City.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of 6th ID, said Wednesday has ordered the commander of their 6th CMO Battalion and their administrative office to work out Kitig’s discharge from the Philippine Army.

Companions here of Kitig told reporters he is a heavy gambler and has been frequenting the cockpit in Datu Odin Sinsuat clandestinely, in total disregard of 6th ID’s restriction applied to all personnel of the division and units under its command.