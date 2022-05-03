6th ID commander renders exit call on Army chief

MANILA - The Philippine Army's 6th Infantry "Kampilan" Division Commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy rendered an exit call on Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., on May 2, 2022 at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

The CGPA commended Maj. Gen. Uy for steering the Kampilan Division to greater heights. The Army Chief likewise lauded the 6ID Commander for leading 6ID troops in neutralizing Local Terrorist Groups (LTGs) and Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) that pose security risks to the people of Central Mindanao.

Maj. Gen. Uy is set to bow out of service on May 21, 2022 after more than 37 years of military service.

Maj. Gen Uy held key leadership positions in his 37-year-long service to the nation. He served as the Internal Auditor and the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2 of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Commander of Army Intelligence Regiment and Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G2 of the Philippine Army; Commander of the Joint Task Force Zamboanga; and, Assistant Division Commander of the 6th Infantry Division, among other key posts. Maj. Gen. Uy is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Makatao” Class of 1989.