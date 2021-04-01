6th ID gets isolation facility for Army frontliners

COTABATO CITY --- The Army shall start constructing next week in Camp Siongco a multi-million isolation facility for soldiers afflicted with COVID-19 while out on frontline quarantine duties.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the Bangsamoro regional government released on March 29 an initial P5.6 million tranche for the construction of the building inside Camp Siongco.

Abdullah Cusain, assistant executive secretary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the BARMM government has earmarked P11.2 million for the project.

Cusain turned over to Uy last March 29 two checks with a total amount of P5.6 million to jumpstart the construction of the building inside Camp Siongco.

A number of soldiers under 6th ID got infected with coronavirus in recent months, apparently contracted while enforcing anti-COVID-19 quarantine regulations in support of containment programs of local government units.

The headquarters of 6th ID is inside the camp, located in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat town near the Maguindanao Airport.

“The officers and troops of 6th ID are happy with this support from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. We need this facility where Army personnel infected with COVID-19 can be confined and monitored by our physicians,” Uy said.

The 6th ID covers central Mindanao’s adjoining Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and the cities of Cotabato, Koronadal, Tacurong and General Santos.

Uy said he is thankful to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for providing the funds needed for the construction of the isolation facility.

He said personnel of the brigades and battalions under 6th ID are also grateful to BARMM Public Work Minister Eduard Uy Guerra and to lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is at the helm of the Bangsamoro local government ministry.

The two ministers are the proponents of the Camp Siongco COVID-19 isolation facility project.

It was Guerra and Uy who planned together the setting up of the facility to ensure that soldiers who may test positive for COVID-19 can immediately get exclusive medical intervention needed for their recuperation.

Uy said the facility shall also be open to civilian employees of the division and dependents of 6th ID’s uniformed personnel.