6th ID inaugurates, opens Peace Museum

Officials launched on Wednesday a Peace Museum in the Army’s Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte showcasing relics and mementos depicting the sacrifices of soldiers in fostering peace in once hostile areas in Central Mindanao.

The construction of the 162-square-meter building near the entrance gate of Camp Siongco, where the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is located, was bankrolled by the office of Susana Salvador Anayatin, a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament.

Anayatin had served for about eight years as chairperson of the now defunct Multi-Sector Advisory Board of 6th ID, touted as the most battle-hardened Army division in the country. Her office spent P4.2 million for the project drawn from her Transitional Development Impact Fund.

“We are grateful to Bangsamoro Parliament Member Anayatin for having embarked on this project. This shall be a show window of how our units had struggled to foster peace for sustainable development to spread around the division’s area of responsibility,” Major Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th ID’s commander, said of the “Bulwagan ng Kapayapaan.”

Anayatin, Rillera, Presidential Assistant David Diciano of the Office for Bangsamoro Transformation under the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Army Brig. Gen. Taharudin Ampatuan representing the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City, and Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua together led the symbolic inauguration of the 6th ID Peace Museum.

Rillera said the "Bulwagan ng Kapayapaan" is a state-of-the-art, experiential museum featuring select artifacts that highlight the efforts of our soldiers and Moro struggles in achieving peace.

The museum features facilities and galleries containing a history of conflicts and struggles and the success stories achieved by the military over the years.

One of its goals is to inspire visitors to strive for peace, promote reconciliation and foster unity by showcasing stories and accomplishments that contributed to the freedom of the community.

“Shadow of Conflict”

This gallery will allow visitors to immerse themselves with the photographs, videos, artifacts and narratives of significant military campaigns. These stories serve as a reminder of the dark side of armed conflict and its damage to civilian communities.

“Seeds of Hope”

The corner showcases stories of resilience, acts of bravery and efforts towards reconciliation. Like a plant that blossoms despite strong winds and pouring rains, the seeds of hope will surely blossom despite adversity.

“Commitment wall”

Another corner displays pictures of unity that allows visitors to contemplate and realize to what peace means. The pictures encourage everyone to help foster a sense of collective responsibility and a call to action which shall contribute to a more peaceful world.

“6ID timeline”

In the screen monitor, the chronological overview of the history of the 6th Infantry Division is displayed. It is the evolution of the said infantry from many critical missions and contributions to the region.

“Blooms of Peace”

For this gallery, visitors can interact with the exhibit allowing them to see at how peace building initiatives, community development and infrastructure projects are healing the scars of conflict.

“Garden of Peace”

Located in outdoor space, carcasses of surrendered firearms serve as a symbolic gesture of disarmament. It reminds public that l destructive weapons of war will not resolve conflicts.

“Audio Visual Room”

It provides a versatile space for educational events, discussions and gatherings. It will serve as a hub for collaboration and exchange of ideas dedicated to advancing the cause of peace.

“We hope that with the opening of this facility today, the Filipino community and especially the youth experience all that this museum has to offer and that they can take home insights about what the cost of attaining peace is,” Rillera said.