6th ID troops help flood victims as death toll in Maguindanao rises to 42

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Due to the incessant rains overnight caused by Tropical Storm Paeng, many residents were affected by flooding in this vast part of Mindanao today (October 28, 2022).

As a result, Major General Roy M Galido, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, immediately alerted its personnel and directed them to assist those affected by floods, landslides, and flashfloods and provide humanitarian assistance.

According to the report received by the Commander's office, flooding has affected one city and 14 towns in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, and Lanao del Sur.

The 6ID Headquarters, Brigades, and Battalions are continuing to rescue those trapped in the flood, in collaboration with local disaster teams and other government branches. Those affected by the flood were immediately transferred to military vehicles and transported to a safe location as well as evacuation centers.

As of 7:00 pm (October 28, 2022) based on information from BARMM Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incident (Readi), 42 people have been reported dead due to widespread flooding. Of the said number, ten (10) were killed in Datu Blah Sinsuat town where many houses were also damaged after being swept away by floodwaters. While 27 others were confirmed dead in Datu Odin Sinsuat, five (5) in Upi town all in Maguindanao.

Six bridges were damaged and impassable in different municipalities in Maguindanao.

The seven villages of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao, were submerged in floods, which included Limbo, Gang, Bulalo, Macaguiling, Calsada, Ibotigen, Narra. Six villages of Sultan Mastura were engulfed by floods.

Three barangays of Datu Blah Sinsuat were affected by landslides and floods.

The rescue team from 6ID Headquarters immediately responded in Dimapatoy in Awang where houses were swept away by raging flood. Also affected were barangays of Kurentim, Kusiong all in Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

The rescue teams quickly came to the aid of the affected barangays in the town of Parang, Maguindanao.

The road is impassable in Brgy. Lamin in the town of Barira, Maguindanao after being covered by a flash flood.

The flood severely ravaged the towns of Upi and South Upi both in the province of Maguindanao. The affected barangays were quickly evacuated.

Here are the other affected areas covered by the 6ID where humanitarian and disaster assistance by the Command continues until this time.

In Cotabato City, the affected barangays were Tamontaka 4, Tamontaka 5, Rosary Heights 2, Rosary Heights 9, Rosary Heights 6, Rosary Heights 7, Poblacion 8, Poblacion 9 and Rosary Heights 3.

In Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, the affected barangays were Poblacion 2, Barangay Tagisa and Barangay Purikay. In Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the affected barangay is Barangay Baranayan.

In Pigcawayan, North Cotabato the affected barangays were Poblacion 2, Bgy. Tubon, Brgy. North Manuangan and Brgy. Banucagon.

In Libungan, North Cotabato only in Brgy. Baguer were listed affected. In Lanao del Sur, the barangay of Diamaro in Malabang town is affected.

The barangays of Lalabuan and Macau were listed affected in the town of Balabagan, LDS.

The DRRO units of the 6th Division Training School (6DTS) quickly conducted search and rescue operations in Dimapatoy River and rescued families in site that were affected. Unit is currently on search and rescue in flashflood area of Brgy. Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, the disaster risk reduction units of the 603rd brigades (57IB and 37IB) provided assistance to MDRRMOS of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat and Upi, Maguindanao.

The troops of 1st Brigade Combat Team assisted the civilians in flooded areas to include giving transportation assistance in Pigcawayan and Libungan, North Cotabato.

While 1st Marine Brigade assisted the stranded commuters and communities in flooded areas of Parang and Datu Blah Sinsuat towns of Maguindanao.

The Task Force Kutawato conducted Mobile Patrol to assist flooded areas in Cotabato City.

While DRRO’s of 601st Infantry Brigade provides clearing of highways and assistance to commuters in Talayan and Datu Odin Sinsuat all og Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, the 603RD Infantry (PERSUADER) Brigade, led by Colonel Michael A Santos, Brigade Commander provided humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts in all communities affected by tropical storm 'Paeng'.

All Persuader Brigade units assisted in rescue and relief efforts in typhoon-ravaged areas.

The 37th Infantry (CONQUEROR) Battalion provided manpower for search and rescue operations in the Sultan Kudarat Province municipalities of Palimbang, Kalamansig, and some barangays of Lebak.

Conqueror troops also assisted in food packing for relief goods distribution in some areas of Palimbang affected by the typoon.

Meanwhile, the 57th Infantry (MASIKAP) Battalion mobilized its HADR teams for rescue and preemptive evacuation efforts for the stranded populace, particularly in the typhoon-ravaged provinces of Nuro, Upi, and Maguindanao.

Masikap troops also cleared downed trees that were blocking vital roads in Brgy Kuya, South Upi, Maguindano, and Brgy Purikay, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Maj. Gen. Galido ordered all units of 6ID, to closely monitor all affected areas and provide necessary assistance to the people. “Let us all continuously work hand in hand for the safety of our people”, he added.

"As soldiers, it is our duty to serve our countrymen in any situation," MGen. Galido stressed, adding that soldiers are not only trained in warfighting but also in humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations as well to save lives and assist those who are in need.