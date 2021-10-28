7 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu yield to police

PARANG, Maguindanao --- Seven members of the feared Abu Sayyaf terror group in Talipao, Sulu surrendered to the police Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced Thursday in his office at Camp SK Pendatun here that the seven Abu Sayyaf members turned in six .30 caliber M1 Garand rifles.

Ugale said the group surrendered through the joint intercession by Capt. Jemu Ramolete of the Talipao municipal police, the Army’s 2nd Special Forces Battalion and municipal officials led by Mayor Nivocadnizar Tulawie.

As mayor, Tulawie is also chairperson of the Talipao multi-sector municipal peace and order council.

The Abu Sayyaf, known for fomenting animosity towards non-Muslims, has a reputation for beheading captives if ransom demands are not met.

It was also tagged in deadly bombings in Sulu and other areas outside of the province in recent years.

“The PRO-BAR is grateful to those who cooperated in securing the surrender of these seven Abu Sayyaf members,” Ugale said.

He declined to reveal their names pending their relocation to safe areas.

The Abu Sayyaf is known for attacking relatives of members who have returned to the fold of law.

A number of now reforming former Abu Sayyaf members have jointly been reintroduced to mainstream society by PRO-BAR through the Sulu provincial police and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.