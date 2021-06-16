7 cops in NoCot town test positive for Covid-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Seven police officers in Mlang, North Cotabato have tested positive for Covid-19 but authorities said the implementation of health protocols continue unrestricted.

Lt. Colonel Realan Mamon, Mlang municipal police chief, said 50 police officers were subjected to antigen tests and eight have shown symptoms of Covid-19.

A swab confirmatory tests showed they have Covid-19 and are now isolated, Mamon said.

“They are now inside Mlang isolation facility but remained stable,” Mamon said in a radio interview.

He said on June 3, one of the police officers assigned in Mlang municipal police office have symptoms and was referred to the town health office for medication.

The officer turned out to be positive of Covid-19, thus the antigen test for all police officers in Mlang.

Contact tracing was on going for people who may have close contacts with the law enforcers who have the virus.

Mamon assured that the situation remained manageable and that the police remained on top of the peace and order situation in Mlang.

Mamon lauded the Mlang local government unit for responding to police health needs accordingly.

A stricter protocol is being implemented inside the town police station and its immediate surrounding, including all police outposts and quarantine control units around town.