  Monday Nov, 22 2021 08:38:30 PM

7 die, including 1-year-old boy due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Mon Nov 22, 2021
13
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 22, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-NINE (29) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 56,541 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 489 (0.86%) are active cases, 53,838 (95.22%) recoveries and 2,198 (3.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 22, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 MAKILALA 1 M'LANG 1 ALABEL 1 MAASIM 4 MAITUM 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO 1 KORONADAL CITY 1 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 5 STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 2 2 TAMPAKAN 2 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ISULAN REGION XII 1 29 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (age1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe PhTippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FECET AS REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES NOVEMBER 22, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 5 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA KIDAPAWAN CITY MATALAM 1 10 2 2 M'LANG PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 ALABEL KIAMBA MAITUM 8 2 4 2 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY STO. IÃO 7 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA LUTAYAN 1 1 1 PALIMBANG REGION XII 51 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Gen.Tagum sacks GenSan chiefs of police for neglect of duty

GEN SANTOS CITY  – Three (3) Chief Of Police of General Santos City Provincial Office (GSCPO) lost their positions as station commander last...

7 die, including 1-year-old boy due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 22, 2021 (6:00pm) TWENTY-NINE (29) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW RECOVERIES...

North Cotabato cops foil another cigarette smuggling attempt 

COTABATO CITY - The police foiled Friday an attempt to transport to Zamboanga City from North Cotabato P890,000 worth of imported cigarettes, the...

Go calls for Pinoys to seek medical aid thru Malasakit Centers, helps 3k people in Iligan, Lanao Norte 

ILIGAN CITY - Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reminded Filipinos that they may avail of medical assistance from the government in a video message...

17 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 21, 2021 (6:00 PM) SEVENTEEN (17) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIFTEEN (15) NEW RECOVERIES...