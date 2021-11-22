7 die, including 1-year-old boy due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 22, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWENTY-NINE (29) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 56,541 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 489 (0.86%) are active cases, 53,838 (95.22%) recoveries and 2,198 (3.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.