7 gunmen slain in police operation in Maguindanao Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindano Norte – Seven gunmen were killed during shootout while police authorities were implementing warrant operation in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur, the police here said.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the operation was conducted in the gunmen’s safe house in Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Norte at 2 a.m. Sunday.

“The fighting lasted for about two hours,” he added.

“They were wanted persons involved in various criminal activities in Maguindanao provinces and in North Cotabato,” Nobleza said of the fatalities during a radio interview.

Nobleza said the slain suspects were involved in the bombing of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Carmen, Cotabato province in 2016 and the attack and occupation of Datu Paglas public market by armed lawless elements on May 2021.

“We are still confirming and validating the affiliations of the slain gunmen and their companions who managed to escape,” he said of suspects.

Armed with search warrants, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of Maguindanao del Sur, backed by soldiers, were to serve the warrants of arrest against Nasser Yusseff Husain and his brother Norjihad Madidis Husain.

“They resisted arrest and opened fire on our troops,” Nobleza said.

Also killed, according to CIDG reports, were Mamex Karem, Dela Singkala, Morsid Madidis, Jerry Pagugunang and his brother Punpugay, all residents of Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas.

Nobleza said the raiding team seized one M16 colt rifle, two caliber .45 pistols and ammunition for various calibers.

A police corporal was injured during the first volley of gunfire of the one hour skirmishes.

“We are still investigating,” was Nobleza's reply to queries if the slain suspects were also involved in the ambush that left two police officers dead and four others injured in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao on Wednesday night.