7 men charged for mauling poll officer, 2 watchers in Maguindanao

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 10:15 AM Wed May 11, 2022
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY  – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have filed criminal charges and for violation of Omnibus Election Code against seven persons for mauling of a poll official and watchers in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

On Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police regional director, said the seven suspects whose identities were withheld for security reasons, are now locked up at Datu Piang municipal police station.

The seven men were immediately arrested by responding alert police officers after the suspects barged inside one of the voting precincts in Datu Piang National High School, Barangay Buayan, Datu Piang, Maguindanao on election day.

They allegedly attacked the chair of electoral board and two watchers of a local candidate “for still unclear reasons.”

Responding police rushed the victims to Abpi-Samama Lying in Medical Hospital for medical treatment.

Cabalona said following the incident, the police personnel trained to administer the operation of Vote Counting Machine (VCM) took over and continue the electoral process.

Cabalona also lauded the swift response of the police and military authorities that resulted to the arrest of the suspects. 

