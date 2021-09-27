  Monday Sep, 27 2021 10:00:04 PM

7-month old baby dies of COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Mon Sep 27, 2021
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 27, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (344) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (689) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto Niño, South Cotabato, 7- months old female. Cause of death is Septicemia, COVID-19 Confirmed.

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 49,575 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,705 (11.51%) are active cases, 42,257 (85.24%) recoveries and 1,605 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 120 ALEOSAN 3 CARMEN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 11 4 MIDSAYAP 39 MLANG 6 PIGCAWAYAN 4 PIKIT 25 TULUNAN 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Page1o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OHALOFFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 6 21 POLOMOLOK 37 STO.NIÑO TAMPAKAN 32 2 TANTANGAN 5 TBOLI 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 ISULAN 3 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 3 LEBAK 1 PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO 4 TACURONG CITY 7 3 REGION XII 344 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region EFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 181 ALAMADA 6 ALEOSAN 4 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 2 CARMEN 5 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 7 25 LIBUNGAN 7 MAKILALA 9 MIDSAYAP 25 MLANG 8 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIGET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 72 POLOMOLOK STO.NIÑO 81 9 SURALLAH 45 TAMPAKAN 29 TANTANGAN 14 TBOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 22 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 2 8 ISULAN 16 KALAMANSIG 29 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 23 2 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 31 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 16 689 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

