7-month old baby dies of COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 27, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (344) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (689) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto Niño, South Cotabato, 7- months old female. Cause of death is Septicemia, COVID-19 Confirmed.

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 49,575 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,705 (11.51%) are active cases, 42,257 (85.24%) recoveries and 1,605 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.