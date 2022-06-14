7 Moro extremists yield to Army in Maguindanao

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao – Seven Moro extremists have surrendered to military authorities in Maguindanao claiming they were convinced by fellow gunmen who yield earlier and are now living normal lives.

The surrenderees who were all Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an outlawed and ISIS linked gunmen operating in Maguindanao, were presented by Lt. Colonel Nathaniel Balintong to First Brigade Combat Team Commander Colonel Leodivic Guinid during ceremonies here Monday afternoon.

They were previously operating in the towns of Datu Salibo, Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat, all in Maguindanao.

Atty. Cyrus Torreña, Maguindanao provincial administrator, Sultan Kudarat Mayor Tocao Mastura, Sultan Mastura Mayor Datu Rauf Mastura and Datu Salibo municipal executive secretary Unson Demaguil.

“We were convinced by how our former comrades who surrendered earlier are now living normal and happy lives,” said one of the former Moro rebel who spoke on condition he remained unidentified.

Colonel Guinid lauded the BIFF surrenderees and urged other gunmen still in the marshland of Maguindanao to take advantage of the government’s reconciliation program aimed at improving their lives and the community they live.

“If there’s no security, there’s no progress,” Colonel Guinid said, adding that the rebels’ decision to surrender was “a step forward in having this economic progress in our midst in Maguindanao.”

To date, the military listed 132 former BIFF rebels who have surrendered to the government via the 6th Infantry Division.