  Tuesday Jun, 14 2022 04:32:50 PM

7 Moro extremists yield to Army in Maguindanao

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:15 AM Tue Jun 14, 2022
61
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA/Edwin O. Fernandez
Influenced by good and happy life of their former colleagues, seven Moro extremists (seated) surrendered to the Army too, dropping their lost cause in a bid to also live happily with their loved ones. (Army photo)

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao  – Seven Moro extremists have surrendered to military authorities in Maguindanao claiming they were convinced by fellow gunmen who yield earlier and are now living normal lives.

The surrenderees who were all Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an outlawed and ISIS linked gunmen operating in Maguindanao, were presented by Lt. Colonel Nathaniel Balintong to First Brigade Combat Team Commander Colonel Leodivic Guinid during ceremonies here Monday afternoon.

They were previously operating in the towns of Datu Salibo, Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat, all in Maguindanao.

Atty. Cyrus Torreña, Maguindanao provincial administrator, Sultan Kudarat Mayor Tocao Mastura, Sultan Mastura Mayor Datu Rauf Mastura and Datu Salibo municipal executive secretary Unson Demaguil.

“We were convinced by how our former comrades who surrendered earlier are now living normal and happy lives,” said one of the former Moro rebel who spoke on condition he remained unidentified.

Colonel Guinid lauded the BIFF surrenderees and urged other gunmen still in the marshland of Maguindanao to take advantage of the government’s reconciliation program aimed at improving their lives and the community they live.

“If there’s no security, there’s no progress,” Colonel Guinid said, adding that the rebels’ decision to surrender was “a step forward in having this economic progress in our midst in Maguindanao.”

To date, the military listed 132 former BIFF rebels who have surrendered to the government via the 6th Infantry Division.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM eyes revival of barter trading with Asean countries

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi  – An official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has one immediate and long term solution for...

BARMM builds Bongao town hall, tourism center in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY – The regional government in the Bangsamoro region continues to build infrastructures that will improve basic services to its...

Bangsamoro Parliament to open fourth regular session

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority is set to open here its fourth regular session today, Tuesday, June 14. The ceremonial opening...

7 Moro extremists yield to Army in Maguindanao

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao  – Seven Moro extremists have surrendered to military authorities in Maguindanao claiming they were convinced by...

P260,000 worth of smuggled cigars seize in Aleosan

COTABATO CITY  – Alert police personnel in Aleosan, North Cotabato arrested three men and seized smuggled cigarettes during law enforcement...