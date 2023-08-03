7 new Basilan provincial government projects launched

COTABATO CITY --- Gov. Jim Salliman on Tuesday led the launching of seven infrastructure projects in Basilan, bankrolled with funds drawn from their provincial coffer.

Salliman, Basilan Vice Gov. Yusop Alano and Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay first inaugurated the second phase of the Tandung Ahas-Tumakid road in Lamitan City, essential to the connectivity of farmers to trading centers in different parts of the province.

The three officials also unveiled a newly-constructed guard house, a solid waste facility, an emergency exit and ramp, a TB Dots Center and a worship site in the Lamitan District Hospital, also funded with allocations from the Development Fund of the Basilan provincial government.

Salliman said the Lamitan local government unit is also a benefactor of the Lamitan District Hospital, serving not just the communities in the city, but also residents of municipalities around.

“We in Lamitan City are thankful to the Salliman administration for these new projects in our city,” Furigay, a staunch political ally of Salliman, told reporters via online Messenger on Wednesday morning.

Salliman also opened to the public on the same day a multi-purpose hall with a children’s playground in Barangay Candiis in Mohammad Adjul.

In separate messages during the symbolic launching of the projects, Salliman assured of more infrastructure projects in different areas in Basilan his office shall soon pursue.

Peace and sustainable development have markedly been spreading around Basilan as a result of cross-section efforts, led by the provincial government, in addressing domestic security and socio-economic issues.

Local officials assisted Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman in launching seven new projects in the province Tuesday. (Richard Falcatan)