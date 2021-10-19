7 from NPA `extortion group’ yield to 6th ID

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao ---The seven New People’s Army from Sultan Kudarat province who surrendered Sunday belonged to a group collecting “protection money” from traders and ordinary people.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday the seven NPAs, whose names he withheld pending their relocation to safe areas, yielded through the intercession of officials of the 7th Infantry Battalion and the 601st Infantry Brigade.

They turned in two M1 Garand rifles, a Carbine rifle, a gauge 12 shotgun and an M79 launcher for 40 millimeter grenade projectiles.

Uy said the group bolted from the NPA after learning that companions who have surrendered ahead have been reintegrated into mainstream society, now thriving as farmers peacefully.

“It is never too late yet. These seven NPAs still have time to start life anew,” Uy said Tuesday.

The seven guerillas confessed to reporters their roles in collecting protection money from traders and farmers whom they threatened to execute for non-compliance.

They renounced their membership with the NPA and pledged allegiance to the government in a surrender rite Sunday at the headquarters of the 7th IB in Barangay Kalawag II in Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat.

“Credit for their surrender goes to officials of the 7th IB and the 101st Brigade and all the local officials who worked together to convince them to return to the fold of law,” Uy said.