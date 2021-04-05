  Monday Apr, 05 2021 10:24:02 AM

7 NPAs surrender to Army in Lanao del Sur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:30 AM Mon Apr 5, 2021
John M. Unson
Photo courtesy of PNA

LANAO DEL SUR --- The seven New People’s Army guerrillas who yielded to the 103rd Infantry Brigade Thursday shall be reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of local officials in their hometowns, the military said Monday.

The seven rebels --- Noli Tahadan, Ezel Peling, Marlon Talatayod, Ronald Otacan, Jessel Otacan, Vincent Vallar and Jessa Mae Otacan-Talatayod --- belong to the NPA’s self-styled North Central Mindanao Command.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said Monday it was through the efforts of local officials that the seven rebels agreed to surrender and avail of the government’s reconciliation program for NPAs wishing to return to the fold of law.

“It is never too late yet. The government shall welcome all NPAs returning to the fold of law with open arms,” Vinluan said.

The group operated in hinterlands at the border of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon.

Vinluan said the 103rd Infantry Brigade based in Marawi City in Lanao delo Sur is in custody of the seven NPAs.

They pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of Army officials led by Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo and Major Gen. Generoso Ponio.

Vinluan said the seven rebels renounced their membership with the NPA and together promised to reform for good.

Vinluan said local officials and different government agencies shall help provide psycho-social and livelihood support for the seven NPAs to hasten their reintegration into mainstream society. 

