  Tuesday May, 03 2022 06:15:36 PM

7 PRO-12 cops get Medalya ng Kagalingan

Local News • 10:45 AM Tue May 3, 2022
34
By: 
PRO-12 PIO

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Seven personnel of Police Regional Office (PRO 12) were recognized during the traditional Monday flag raising Ceremony at PRO 12 Grandstand, Barangay Tambler on May 2, 2022.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 regional director awarded the following personnel for displaying meritorious acts during the service of Warrant of Arrest against Edu Dela Peña alias Yoyong in Barangay Sinawal, General Santos City on April 5, 2022.

He was listed as Top 1 Most Wanted Person City Level in Bayugan City, Agusan Del Sur of PRO 13 for Murder and a member of Dondon Robbery Hold-Up Group, a DI-listed Criminal Gang operating in the areas of General Santos City, Davao and North Cotabato, namely:

1. PMAJ ROBERT T LAGUITAO, CIU – GSCPO;

2. PMAJ ZEAN PAUL L CUBIL, RSOG;

3. PEMS Roel H Calbay, CIU – GSCPO;

4. PSMS Franklin D Sabas, CIU – GSCPO;

5. PSSg Arjay G Naman, CIU – GSCPO;

6. PSSg Macsir C Macpal, CIU – GSCPO; and

7. PSSg Michael E Magbanua, RSOG.

Brig. Gen. Tagum also commended the notable accomplishment made by PRO 12 personnel earning credit for the whole PNP organization.

“Your achievement serves as an inspiration to all men/women in uniform to perform and provide better service to the community whom we have sworn to serve and protect,” he said.

 

