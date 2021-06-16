7 shabu den operators arrested in Jolo

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities dismantled a drug den owned by seven traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation in Sulu early this week, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday.

The PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the seven suspects as Aifasal Misari, Jimmy Jalil, Nasser Usman, Narjimar Alimudin, Den Abduljalan, Sai Jomar Jalil, and Alnaser Abdulhadi.

They shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said the seven suspects were entrapped by combined PDEA agents from Region 9, personnel of the Sulu provincial police and members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9.

The operation that resulted in their arrest in the premises of their drug den in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan, Sulu was launched after the regional offices of PDEA in Region 9 and in BARMM received reports from vigilant tipsters privy to their drug trafficking activities.

The suspects were arrested after selling around P90,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA and police agents in a sting at about 4:00 p.m. Monday in the premises of their drug den.

The entrapment operation was laid with the help of the Sulu provincial police and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

They voluntarily yielded when PDEA agents, policemen and soldiers under the military’s anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu frisked and cuffed them after turning over their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents disguised as drug abusers.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday their intelligence operatives in Sulu and counterparts in the military are now probing on the possible links of the seven detained drug den operators with the Abu Sayyaf terror group.

Ugale said the arrest of the seven drug dealers was a consequence of the cohesive coordination among the PRO-BAR, the CIDG and the Armed Forces’ Western Mindanao in pushing the national government’s anti-narcotics campaign forward.