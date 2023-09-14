77 more indigents treated by crusading BARMM eye doctor 

COTABATO CITY --- A team of a physician in the Bangsamoro parliament treated 77 more patients, 32 of them afflicted with cataract and pterygium, via an outreach mission Tuesday in an impoverished barangay in Pikit, North Cotabato.

The eye care mission of the outreach team of the ophthalmologist and Bangsamoro parliament member Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. in Barangay Kabasalan in Pikit was facilitated on the behest of poor Moro beneficiaries, among them members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Municipal officials in Pikit and the barangay chairman in Kabasalan, Gulam Guimbalanan, separately told reporters Wednesday that 77 villagers benefitted from the free eye examinations done by members of Sinolinding’s team and volunteers from the Doctor Shahid M. Sinolinding Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center Foundation Incorporated in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

“That was a big help to us. All of those they treated are from marginalized families,” Guimbalanan said.

The outreach team of Sinolinding, an eye specialist trained in India, had served almost 3,000 patients in a series of medical missions since he was appointed member of the parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in August last year.

In an official statement dispatched Wednesday, Sinolinding’s office here said 32 of the 77 patients served Tuesday in Barangay Kabasalan shall be provided with free pterygium and cataract operation at the Deseret Surgimed Hospital in Kabacan.