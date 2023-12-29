  Friday Dec, 29 2023 06:22:01 PM

77 noisy, unregistered motorcycles impounded in Kidapawan

Local News • 17:15 PM Fri Dec 29, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
The 77 motorcycles impounded by the Kidapawan City police for violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. (From Kidapawan CPO) 

COTABATO CITY - Personnel of the Kidapawan City police have impounded 77 motorcycles with customized overly noisy mufflers and expired registration documents in continuing operations launched on December 25.

Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan, Jr., Kidapawan City police director, said Friday that their crackdown on motorcycles fitted with “bora-bora” mufflers, or have no valid registration documents, was launched with the help of local executives.

Palgan also told DXND Radyo Bida in Kidapawan City that as of Friday afternoon, 77 motorbikes have been impounded and the number may increase as the campaign continues ahead of the New Year's revelry.

The motorcycles are now in the yard of the Kidapawan City Police Office, to be used as evidence in prosecuting owners for violation of Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Some of these motorcycles were impounded after our teams had found out that the riders using the units do not have driving licenses,” Palgan said.

He said their effort to rid the streets of Kidapawan City of motorcycles with bora-bora mufflers and to only allow duly registered motorcycles to move around is being supported by the Land Transportation Office and local executives.

Kidapawan City residents have long been ranting about what is for them the annoying noise of motorcycles that move around at night, engines in full throttle.

“Our operation against these abusive motorists shall continue until we clear all streets in Kidapawan City from these noisy and unregistered motorcycles,” the director of the Region 12 police, Brig. Gen Jimili Macaraeg, told reporters on Friday.

 

