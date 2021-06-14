8 Abu wanted Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Jolo 

COTABATO CITY --- A combined military-police team arrested eight wanted Abu Sayyaf members, one of them a minor, in an operation in Jolo town in Sulu over the weekend, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Monday.

The suspects, Sansibar Bensio, 38, Muayar Binda, 32, Alim Ahir Sukarno, 26, Lugah Samsula, 37, Bunjiar Samsula, 35, Sanchez Amang, 58, Ferdaus Omar, 19, and the 18-year-old Ramli Murhin, are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Sulu provincial police office.

They are wanted for multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder and kidnapping cases pending in different courts.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of PRO-BAR, said Monday the suspects yielded when personnel of the Sulu provincial police and soldiers from the military’s anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu barged into their hideout in Barangay Busbus in Jolo and showed them warrants for their arrest.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of the eight Abu Sayyaf members was assisted by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Ugale said the raid was launched after residents of Barangay Busbus informed the Sulu provincial police about the presence in the area of the suspects, as if plotting an attack.

“We are thankful to the vigilant people who led our operatives to the exact location of the suspects,” Ugale said.