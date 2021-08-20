8 BARMM solons seek creation of regional archives office

COTABATO CITY – Eight lawmakers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have joined hands to author a bill that would strengthen the system management and archival records of the region.

In a statement Thursday, Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliament members Don Mustapha Loong, Baintan Ampatuan, Amilbahar Mawallil, Laisa Alamia, Rasol Mitmug Jr., Suharto Ambolodto, Rasul Ismael, and Jose Lorena said they have introduced BTA Bill No. 120 or “Bangsamoro Regional Archives Act,” in the plenary for the establishment of the Office of the Bangsamoro Regional Archives (OBRA).

“The maintenance of archival records is one of the important tasks of the BARMM government that should be advanced to preserve the region’s collective identity and history,” the group said.

Loong, in a separate interview, said the creation of the OBRA is a “must”, citing the region’s lack of archiving methods.

To address the drawback, Loong said the proposed OBRA bill objectives include the creation of a management system for the BARMM archival records; ensure that full and accurate records of the affairs of the BARMM government are maintained and preserved; increase public confidence in the integrity of public records keeping and management; ensure accessibility of public records relevant to the promotion and preservation of the Bangsamoro cultural heritage, and support the safekeeping of private records.