  Sunday Sep, 04 2022 03:25:48 AM

8 BIFF men yield, hand over guns to Army in Maguindanao

Mindanao Peace Process • 15:45 PM Sat Sep 3, 2022
39
By: 
Western Mindanao Command news release
The rebels firearms will soon be deactivated. (Army photo)

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Eight members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) laid down their arms and returned to the folds of the law on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Through the efforts of the soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Battalion, the eight former violent extremists (FVEs) were convinced to abandon their armed struggle and begin to live normal lives with their families and loved ones.

They submitted themselves to the soldiers operating in Barangay Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao and were subsequently received by Lt. Col. Benjamin Cadiente, Jr., 33rd Infantry Battaion commander. 

Lt. Col. Cadiente said that the FVEs were members of the BIFF-Karialan Faction. Their identities are not disclosed for their safety.

The surrendered personalities handed over to the military the following firearms: four Garand rifles, one M203 Grenade Launcher, one M79 Grenade Launcher, one Mosin Nagant rifle, one M1911 cal. 45 pistol, and two 40mm ammunition.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of Joint Task Force Central said that they will process the enrolment of the FVEs in the reintegration program of the government. The eight and their surrendered firearms are currently under the custody of the 33IB for proper disposition and safekeeping.

The WestMinCom Commander, Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr. commended the troops of JTF Central for this remarkable feat. “Rest assured that our security and civil-military operations will never falter until lasting peace is attained in our area of operation,” the WestMinCom Commander said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P3.4M worth of shabu seized, high value target arrested

COTABATO CITY - A buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM), Talayan and Cotabato City...

8 BIFF men yield, hand over guns to Army in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Eight members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) laid down their arms and returned to the folds of the law on...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in its franchise area due to NGCP activities

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a two-hour scheduled power service interruption due to NGCP...

PNP chief orders ‘scanning’ of areas to identify risks in ops

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Friday ordered an "environmental scanning" to identify the risks in...

Cotabato Light announces Sept. 4 power interruption for Sultan Kudarat town

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) emergency power interruption on September 4, 2022 (Sunday) 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM...