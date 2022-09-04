8 BIFF men yield, hand over guns to Army in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Eight members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) laid down their arms and returned to the folds of the law on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Through the efforts of the soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Battalion, the eight former violent extremists (FVEs) were convinced to abandon their armed struggle and begin to live normal lives with their families and loved ones.

They submitted themselves to the soldiers operating in Barangay Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao and were subsequently received by Lt. Col. Benjamin Cadiente, Jr., 33rd Infantry Battaion commander.

Lt. Col. Cadiente said that the FVEs were members of the BIFF-Karialan Faction. Their identities are not disclosed for their safety.

The surrendered personalities handed over to the military the following firearms: four Garand rifles, one M203 Grenade Launcher, one M79 Grenade Launcher, one Mosin Nagant rifle, one M1911 cal. 45 pistol, and two 40mm ammunition.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of Joint Task Force Central said that they will process the enrolment of the FVEs in the reintegration program of the government. The eight and their surrendered firearms are currently under the custody of the 33IB for proper disposition and safekeeping.

The WestMinCom Commander, Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr. commended the troops of JTF Central for this remarkable feat. “Rest assured that our security and civil-military operations will never falter until lasting peace is attained in our area of operation,” the WestMinCom Commander said.