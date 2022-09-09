8 cops, 2 hitchhikers hurt in Lanao Sur road accident

COTABATO CITY --- Eight policemen and two hitchhikers were hurt when the patrol vehicle carrying them flipped, rolled over and landed on its side at a stretch of a highway in Lanao del Sur Wednesday.

The driver of the pick-up truck of the Binidayan Municipal Police Station, Sgt. Jalal Sangcopan, lost control of the wheel when its brake system malfunctioned while maneuvering through a downhill curve at a secluded stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Ngir-Ngir in Calanogas town in Lanao del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, told reporters Friday the victims were on their way to Malabang, Lanao del Sur to participate in an official activity in the municipality when they figured in the accident.

Besides Sangcopan, nine others --- Police Lt. Renante Marohomadel, who is acting Binidayan police chief, and subordinates Sgt. Saidamen Hadjinaim, Cpl. Jomaire Bantuas, Cpl. Jalaloden Maunga, the patrolmen Nasrodin Ampatuan, Ibrahim Nul and Ansaroden Yahyah and two civilians, Anaira Nasrodin at Sonathan Mamantar, were hurt in the accident.

Bongcayao said they were immediately rushed to the Amai Pak-Pak Medical Center in Marawi City for treatment by emergency responders from the Calanogas local government and the municipal police force.

Bongcayao said the victims are now recuperating from injuries caused by the highway mishap.

