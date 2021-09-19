8 hurt in Maguindanao blast

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Eight villagers got hurt in an explosion that ripped through a covered court in the town proper of Datu Piang on Saturday afternoon.

In an initial report, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the explosive went off at one side of the covered court.

Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of 6th ID, said eight were hurt in the blast.

The victims, who sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies, were immediately rushed to a government medical dispensary nearby.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said probers are still trying to identify the kind of explosive used in the attack.

He said local officials are helping the police investigate on the incident.

Injured were:

Wounded Victims.

1. Samsudin D Kadtugan male, 21yrs old

2. Norodin S Musa male. 21yrs old.

3. Fahad A Tato. Male. 22yrs old,

4. Benzar Macogay male, 24 yrs old

5 Amid B. Miparanun male 19 yrs old,

6. Carlo Mobpon male, 25 yrs old,

7. Mohamad Wanti, 29 yrs old,

8. Tukoy Abo, 13 yrs old,