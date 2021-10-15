8 NPAs yield in Sultan Kudarat, admit they were duped

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Tired of fighting the government and realizing they were duped to join armed struggle even without proper training, eight members of a communist movement who belonged to the Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in Sultan Kudarat have surrendered to military authorities Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Romel S Valencia, commander of the 7th Infantry Batalion Battalion, said the New Peoples Army (NPA) also turned in 13 firearms and numerous explosives during surrender rites in Barangay Masiag, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

The armed group belonged to the Platoon My Phone of East Daguma Front South Regional Command – Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region and led by Aley Danyan alias Dandan.

He revealed that they were recruited to join the NPA with the promise the movement will provide aid to their families.

“I have been with the NPA for several years as sub-leader but it did no good to my family. The NPA promised to support my family but it remained a promise until now,” Dandan said.

“We left our families for useless cause. Now I am thankful that 7IB helped us to surrender and start a new life with our families,” Dandan added.

The surrendered firearms and explosives include eight 12 gauge shotguns, two cal. 22 rifles, one cal. 22 carbine rifle, one cal. 38 revolver, one 12-gauge pistol, two hand grenades and one improvised explosive device (IED).

“Let us move forward to end this long decade of insurgency for the future of our next generation,” Lt. Col. Valencia said.

The former NPA combatants received initial assistance from Bagumbayan Jonallete de Pedro who also endorsed the returnees to the Sultan Kudarat provincial government for their inclusion in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the goverment.

Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the 7th IB and other stakeholers for saving the lives of IP members.

“Through the support of the local government units, it enabled the government troops to successfully encourage the NPA combatants in Sultan Kudarat Province to return to the folds of the law,” said Maj. Gen Uy, also commander of Joint Task Force Central.

He called on the remaining members of the NPA to abandon their armed struggle and start a peaceful and sustainable life with their families.