  Wednesday Nov, 23 2022 06:40:35 PM

8 people in distressed boat in Tawi-Tawi rescued

TIMRA Reports • 17:00 PM Wed Nov 23, 2022
22
By: 
John M. Unson
 The M/L Rihana is now in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. (From Naval Task Force Tawi-Tawi)

COTABATO CITY - Eight seafarers in boat adrift due to engine trouble some five miles off Sibutu Island in Tawi-Tawi were rescued by a Navy team before dawn Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday personnel of the Philippine Navy’s Task Group Task Group Tawi-Tawi had managed to rescue the eight passengers of M/L Rihana using a patrol craft.

The M/L Rihana was sailing from Sibutu, an island town in Tawi-Tawi, to the provincial capital, Bongao, when its engine malfunctioned.

Reports reaching Guyguyon’s office here stated that the Navy unit in Tawi-Tawi also immediately towed the distressed boat to Bongao.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

8 people in distressed boat in Tawi-Tawi rescued

COTABATO CITY - Eight seafarers in boat adrift due to engine trouble some five miles off Sibutu Island in Tawi-Tawi were rescued by a Navy team...

UPDATE: Hold-up sa Bagontapay, Mlang, North Cotabato: 4 na ang patay

MLANG, North Cotabato - Umakyat na sa apat katao ang nasawi kasunod ng nangyari hold-up sa Brgy. Bagontapay, M’lang, North Cotabato ngayong hapon...

Senate assures probe on death of 24 members of Teduray tribe

MANILA – The Senate will pursue an investigation on the death of 24 members of the Teduray tribe at the foot of Mt. Minandar in Maguindanao del...

Basilan receives `Galing Pook’ Award from BBM

COTABATO CITY - The Basilan provincial government received from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Tuesday the vaunted Galing Pook Award in...

MENRE-BARMM, Cotabato Light, Aboitiz Foundation ink MOA for Timako Hill shoreline protection

TIMAKO HILL SHORELINE TO BE SAFEGUARDED AND PROTECTED COTABATO CITY — On 08 November 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and...