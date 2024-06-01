8 rescued from human trafficking at Bongao seaport

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Eight individuals have been rescued at Bongao Sea Port, Brgy. Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi as a result to the swift response of the combined forces of PNP personnel from 1st SOU MG (lead unit), 1st Tawi Tawi PMFC, Sea Marshall Unit-SWM, Coast Guard Central Station, Tawi-Tawi together with PCTC-WMPO, NICA BARMM, in coordination with LGU-LCAT VAWC of Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking (MIACAT) Bongao around 7:00 P.M. of May 30, 2024.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, law enforcement agencies learned of an unidentified group traveling onboard the vessel POSO AK4 from Jolo, Sulu to Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. The group was suspected of planning to travel to Semporna, Malaysia but failed to present any legal papers.

The rescued individuals have been placed under the care of the LGU LCAT VAWC of MIACAT and the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for further assessment and support.

The operatives' diligence and collaboration with other authorities in the battle against human trafficking has been commended by PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, the Acting Regional Director of PRO BAR. The Regional Director further reiterates PRO BAR's commitment to defending human rights and combating illegal trafficking.