85 more PNP personnel recover from Covid-19

MANILA – Another 85 police personnel recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the Philippine National Police’s total recovery tally to 25,704.

The latest PNP Health Service data released on Sunday, however, showed 90 more police officers contracted the coronavirus.

This brings the number of active cases in the police force to 1,767 out of a total of 27,544 infections since the pandemic started in March last year.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of a 46-year-old police officer assigned in General Santos City who succumbed to Covid-19.

The police officer was brought to a nearby hospital due to breathing difficulty and an on and off fever on June 24. He was tested positive for Covid-19.

The attending physician said the police officer died 4:20 a.m. on June 25 after suffering from immunocompromised due to hypertension, dyslipidemia, and hyperuricemia, bringing the PNP’s Covid-19-related death toll to 73.

Eleazar urged anew the police front-liners to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their respective families against the deadly virus.

"Sa ating mga pulis na mayroong comorbidity, lagi niyong pakaingatan ang inyong sarili at sana kayo rin ay magpabakuna na para sa dobleng proteksyon. Para maprotektahan ang ibang tao at inyong pamilya, simulan ninyo sa pagprotekta sa inyong sarili (To our police personnel who have comorbidity, you should always take care of yourself and get vaccinated for double protection. To protect other people and your family, start by protecting yourself),” Eleazar said. (PNA)