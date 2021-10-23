86 LGOOs finish 2-year work-related training

COTABATO CITY --- A group of local government operations officers graduated Friday from a two-year schooling related to their functions focused partly on building a progressive Bangsamoro region.

Regional officials told reporters who covered the event that the training the 86 LGOOs underwent was meant to ensure their efficiency in serving the residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao according to the moral governance goals of BARMM’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government.

Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s local government minister, said Friday the 86 trainees are from the five component provinces of the Bangsamoro region --- Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

He said the Bangsamoro regional leadership is grateful to the Local Government Academy of the Department of the Interior and Local Government for helping the MILG-BARMM forge ahead with the training of the 86 LGOOs on how to efficiently promote strong and comprehensive local governance in their respective places of assignment.

The group is known as “Batch 52-A Sindaw” bloc of LGOOs in the Bangsamoro region, now equipped with extensive insights on how to maximize the functionality, through cohesion in services, of the MILG down to the provincial, city, municipal and barangay governments in all four corners of BARMM.

Sinarimbo called the 86 LGOOs public service “frontliners” who are to serve BARMM residents regardless of religions and tribal identities.

“These graduates, I am mighty proud of, will form part of the core of the MILG. With this training and the values instilled in them, I am sure they will become instruments of good governance in the Bangsamoro autonomous region,” Sinarimbo said.

Friday’s graduation rite that marked the completion of their training was held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the 32-hectare BARMM capitol.

The event was graced by Thelma Vicina of DILG’s Local Government Academy, DILG’s assistant secretary for human resources development, Florida Dijan, and Bangsamoro Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua.

BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, spoke to the 86 LGOOs during the program via online Zoom and challenged them to live up to the ideals of the newly-created Bangsamoro region.

The still 29-month BARMM that replaced the 29-year now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019 is a product of 22 years of peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose central committee chairman is Ebrahim, now at the helm of the Bangsamoro government. (John Unson)